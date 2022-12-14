Ava Elizabeth Boyter, 10, resident of Greenwood, daughter of Ryan and Ashley Ward Boyter, passed away, Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Greenville Children's Hospital.
Born May 28, 2012, in Greenwood, Ava was a 5th grade student at Hodges Elementary School who was known to all her friends, family, and teachers as an outgoing, bubbly, and energetic girl with a contagious smile. She was also a member of the Balance Point Gymnastics team. Outside of school and gymnastics you would always find Ava doing cartwheels and flips any chance she got.
Surviving in addition to her parents are her brother, Kaden Boyter and her sister, Hadley Boyter, all of the home; grandparents, Angie and Jay Brooks of Ninety Six, Mike and Amy Ward of Greenwood and Tony and Regina Boyter of Greenwood; Aunts, Elizabeth (Ryan) Bunn, Jayde (Fletcher) Winn and Carolyne (Nate) Horton; Uncles, Walker Brooks and Cory (Courtney) Boyter; and cousins, Audrey and Leila Bunn, Paydyn and Saul Boyter and Waylon Winn.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 pm on Friday at Northside Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Lethco officiating.
Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 - 2:00 Friday afternoon and ask that Ava's favorite color, Baby Blue or any other vibrant color be worn.
Pallbearers will be Tanner Leopard, Thierry Lark, Scurry Elrod, Levi Smith and Adam O'Dell.
Honorary pallbearers will be her teacher, Rebecca Murray and classmates along with the Balance Point coaches and teammates and the Medical Oncology Team of Greenville Memorial Pediatrics.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Greenville Children's Hospital for their loving care of Ava as well as the Greenwood community for their prayers and support during this time.
Memorials may be made to Greenville Children's Hospital Pediatrics Oncology Floor, 701 Grove Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.