Ava Elizabeth Boyter, 10, resident of Greenwood, daughter of Ryan and Ashley Ward Boyter, passed away, Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Greenville Children's Hospital.

Born May 28, 2012, in Greenwood, Ava was a 5th grade student at Hodges Elementary School who was known to all her friends, family, and teachers as an outgoing, bubbly, and energetic girl with a contagious smile. She was also a member of the Balance Point Gymnastics team. Outside of school and gymnastics you would always find Ava doing cartwheels and flips any chance she got.

