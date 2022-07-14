Austin "Grey" Hamlett, 22, resident of 109 Kimbrook Drive, died on July 12, 2022, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.

Born in Greenwood, SC, on June 28, 2000, he was the son of the late Jody Bart Hamlett and Cynthia Woods Hamlett-Dorsey, and step-son of Terrence Lawrence Dorsey. He attended Greenwood High School and Piedmont Technical College to obtain a degree in Welding. He recently started working in Columbia, SC, as a welder.

Grey was a member of Harris Baptist Church. He was an avid fisher and animal lover who loved to practice Jiu Jitsu and ride motorcycles with his friends. He was kind, tender-hearted, fearless, and hilarious. He gave his entire heart to whatever he put his mind to. His favorite thing to do was to spend time with friends and family and make them laugh.

Surviving are his mother, Cynthia Hamlett-Dorsey of Greenwood, step-father, Terrence Lawrence Dorsey of Greenwood; sister, Summer Reid Hamlett of Greenwood; step-brother, Coleman Edward Dorsey of Greenwood; and grandparents, Robert Lewis Woods and Patricia Lawrence Woods, both of Greenwood.

Grey was predeceased by his father, Jody Bart Hamlett; a brother, Andrew Blair Hamlett; and grandparents, Vernell Cleveland Hamlett and Betty Campbell Hamlett.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Harris Baptist Church, with Rev. Frank Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Oakbrook Memorial Park, where Grey will be laid to rest with his father, brother, and grandparents.

Pallbearers will be Dawson Bell, Hudson Bennett, Tyler Kagan, Will Nguyen, Thomas Stockman, Spencer Bowen, Kotay Adams, and Austin Grey.

Honorary pallbearers will be Matthew Sadurski, Seth Pettus, Lucas Sayer, Tyler Piontek, Will DeTreville, Sean Adams, Justin Stevenson, Mitch Mccarty, Sam Hyatt, Zach Murray, Dillon Whitehead, and Grant Whitehead.

The family is at the home of Terry and Cindy, 109 Kimbrook Drive, and will receive friends at Harris Baptist Church fellowship hall from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made via Venmo to @Cindy-Hamlett-1, the Go Fund Me "Pray For Grey", and The Grey Hamlett Scholarship for Future Welders at Piedmont Technical College.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Hamlett family.