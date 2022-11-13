Austin Earl "Buddy" Eddy, 24, of 211 Mill Road, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of Vera K. Eddy and the late Frank Earl "Bubba" Eddy Jr. Austin was employed with Mack Tharpe installing floors and mechanically inclined. He loved riding motorcycles and four wheelers, grilling, fishing, and rapping freestyle. He never met a stranger and loved everyone especially his parents, sisters, his fiancée, his Nana and Papa Eddy, and his fur babies, Zoie and the late Bailey. Austin attended services at the Faith Home.
He is survived by his mother, Vera; two sisters, Desiree Nicole Nessen (Tyler) and Marie Anna Eddy (Caleb Whittle); fiancée, Melissa Ann Seabolt; stepchildren, Nevaeh Skye Gary and Jordan Christopher Tullis; niece, Cali Nessen; and grandparents, Frank Earl Eddy Sr. (Bennie Faye).
Austin was preceded in death by his father, Frank Jr.; brother, Stewart Eddy; and grandparents, Robert Henry Krajci (Marie Anna).
Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Randy Ouzts officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be to Austin Eddy's funeral expenses c/o Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, P.O. Box 777, Greenwood, SC 29648.