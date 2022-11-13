Austin Earl "Buddy" Eddy, 24, of 211 Mill Road, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Born in Greenwood, he was a son of Vera K. Eddy and the late Frank Earl "Bubba" Eddy Jr. Austin was employed with Mack Tharpe installing floors and mechanically inclined. He loved riding motorcycles and four wheelers, grilling, fishing, and rapping freestyle. He never met a stranger and loved everyone especially his parents, sisters, his fiancée, his Nana and Papa Eddy, and his fur babies, Zoie and the late Bailey. Austin attended services at the Faith Home.

