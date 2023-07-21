Augustus Covington Wanda Rinker Jul 21, 2023 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Augustus "Gus" Covington, 89, of 309 Carolina Street, husband of Vicky Covington, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023 at his home. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Advertising Most read stories Coroner IDs second inmate found dead at detention center Greenwood man dies after bicycle collides with vehicle Greenwood restaurants see a drop in inspection scores, work to improve them Abbeville man sentenced to two decades in home invasion, rape Greenwood woman faces charges of exploitation of vulnerable adults Hospice & Palliative Care named as elite recipient Brigadier General to receive Distinguished Service Award Greenwood County Historical Society receives award Cooper named senior Client Advisor at Greenwood Capital GGC acquires novel testing technology Countybank Foundation donates to Cornerstone Greenwood County Food Bank receives donation Visit the model cars at the library