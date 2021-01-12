Audrey Willingham Lockaby, 81, wife of Charles E. Lockaby, died Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Ninety Six, she was a daughter of the late Holmes Tillman "Shack" and Ellen Voiselle Willingham. She received her Associates degree in Business from Piedmont Technical College and worked for Frank Addy Jewelers, retiring from H. H. Turner Jewelers, after 35 years, where she was the expert on restringing pearls. Audrey was a faithful, active member of Mathews United Methodist Church, where she served in numerous capacities, including serving on the Administrative Board, as Sunday School superintendent, as children's coordinator, taught Sunday School and sang in the chancel choir. She was also a member of the Chug Mathews and Willing Workers Classes and sang in the gospel trio "Sounds of Joy" for more than 20 years.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Charles, of the home are her children, Donna L. McGee, Libby L. Joseph (David), and Charles L. "Beau" Lockaby, all of Greenwood; brother, James "Jimmy" Willingham (Kathryn) of Ninety Six; grandchildren, Corina Cobb (Glenn), Alayna Sanders (Jay), Charles V. Lockaby, and Andrew Joseph; six great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Mathews United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Adrian Rogers and the Rev. Michael Evans officiating.
CDC guidelines will be followed for safe distancing and the wearing of masks will be required. The service will be recorded and may be be viewed later by visiting www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages may also be left for the family.
Memorials may be made to Mathews United Methodist Church, PO Box 2066, Greenwood, SC 29646.