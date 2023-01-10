ABBEVILLE — Aubrey Lee Adams, 96, of Abbeville, husband of Madge Link Adams, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Hospice House in Greenwood. He was born and reared in Commerce, GA, (Banks County) to the late James ‘Bill’ Howell Adams and Ossie Ward Adams.
Mr. Adams proudly served his country in the United States Army, 473rd Infantry, during World War II. He began his career with Milliken & Co — Abbeville Plant and was employed there for five years. Mr. Adams left the textile industry in 1955 to open an auto sales business in Abbeville. He owned and operated Adams Auto Sales retiring in October of 2016. Mr. Adams was a member of the American Legion, Post 2 and Rice Memorial Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James ‘Jim’ Adams and three sisters, Louise Whaley, Reba Mundy and Imogene ‘Jean’ McElreath.
Mr. Adams is survived by his wife of 74 years, Madge; three special nieces, Ruth Hill (Pat), Hazel Barnett and Linda Sorrow (David) all of Abbeville; sister-in-law, Charlene Adams of Greenville; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will greet friends and family 1-2 p.m. Friday, January 13, 2023, at Harris Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with military honors. A private burial will be held in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.