IRMO — Arthur Dean Posley, 80, of 548 Doncaster Drive, Irmo, SC, and a native of Hodges, SC, transitioned into eternal rest on Thursday, October 13, 2022 in Irmo, SC. He was born to the late Deacon Letman and Deaconess Marie Owens Posley on October 30, 1941.
He became a member of Good Hope Baptist Church at a very young age. He was married to Minnie Bell Posley and through this union two children were born; a dedicated daughter Nellie Michelle Posley and a son Arthur Byron Posley. He gracefully gained 10 step-children, Willie A. Moore (Benjamin) Roundtree, Thomas Moore, Bertha Hawkins, Kenneth Hawkins, John Hawkins, Sherman Hawkins, Melissa Hawkins, Chrisanthia Hawkins, Marshall Hawkins, and Tony Davis.
He graduated in 1960 from Emma Maddox High School, Ware Shoals, SC. He progressed on to faithfully and honorably serve in the United States Army for 28 years as a Military Police Officer, transportation operator, and Battalion Management. He completed three tours of Vietnam and during his time of service, he earned National Defense and Vietnam Service Medals, with many Silver Service and Bronze Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Cross Of Gallantry with Palm, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Army Service and Overseas Service Ribbons. He retired in 1983 as Sergeant First Class.
Back to civilian life, he obtained many certificates of completion from Piedmont Technical College and he spent many years employed between Walmart, security, and South Carolina Department of Corrections.
He leaves to cherish his memories a dedicated granddaughter that he simply adored, Emmalee Michelle Posley, a grandson Jalyn Arthur Posley, two brothers, Thomas Liddell (Roselean) Posley of Detroit, Ml, and Roy 0. (Robbie Mae) Posley of Hodges, SC. He was preceded in death by two brothers William C. "Bobby" (Frances) Posley and Cecil S. (Beatrice) Posley and a plethora of supportive nieces and nephews and a special friend Debra Williams.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Good Hope Baptist Church, 6516 US Highway 25, Hodges, SC, with Reverend Jerry Allen Aiken officiating. Interment to follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with full Military Honors.
Services entrusted to Pressley Cares Mortuary Services, West Columbia, SC.
