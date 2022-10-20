IRMO — Arthur Dean Posley, 80, of 548 Doncaster Drive, Irmo, SC, and a native of Hodges, SC, transitioned into eternal rest on Thursday, October 13, 2022 in Irmo, SC. He was born to the late Deacon Letman and Deaconess Marie Owens Posley on October 30, 1941.

He became a member of Good Hope Baptist Church at a very young age. He was married to Minnie Bell Posley and through this union two children were born; a dedicated daughter Nellie Michelle Posley and a son Arthur Byron Posley. He gracefully gained 10 step-children, Willie A. Moore (Benjamin) Roundtree, Thomas Moore, Bertha Hawkins, Kenneth Hawkins, John Hawkins, Sherman Hawkins, Melissa Hawkins, Chrisanthia Hawkins, Marshall Hawkins, and Tony Davis.