ROYSTON, Ga. - Mr. Arnold Edward Gurley, 82, of Royston, GA, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at his home.
Born in Dahlonega, he was the son of the late Weir W. Gurley and Ethel R. Gurley. He attended school in Dahlonega and graduated with honors from North Georgia College. He was a U. S. Army veteran and served 5 years in the Army Reserves. He was a member of the Royston Baptist Church and served on numerous committees and taught Sunday School.
Arnold is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Juli Gurley of Greenwood, SC; daughter and son-in-law, Judi and Andy Esco of Lavonia, GA; four grandchildren, Alex and Griffen Gurley and Bryce and Kori Esco; brother-in-law Charles Langston; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Agnes Gurley; infant daughter, Kimberly Dawn Gurley; parents; three brothers, William Gurley, Ernest Gurley and Allan Gurley; and sister, Pauline Langston.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to his caregivers, Brandy Sullivan, Bernice Hawkins, Faye Jones, Kim Nolan, Teresa Morrison, Janie Walker and Homestead Hospice.
Arnold retired from Johnson & Johnson after 31 years of service. He was one of four people selected to start the J&J plants in Royston known as Chicopee Moore Fabrics Division. During his career, he held several management positions and was a member of the senior management staff.
He served in several organizations including president of the Franklin County Jaycees, and president of the Franklin County Rotary Club. He developed the scholarship program for the Johnson & Johnson Georgia Retiree Association and served on its board of directors. He also served as a director for the J&J Royston Retirees Association.
Arnold was a strong believer in community service. He was a member of Rotary for over 30 years. He organized the Wheelchair Ramp Program and was the ramp designer and team leader for over 200 ramps during a 10-year period. He received several recognitions for his community service, including the Volunteer of the Year Award from the Georgia Retirees Association and the Good Citizen Award presented by the Royston-Franklin Springs Chamber of Commerce.
Funeral services for Mr. Gurley will be held in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022, with Rev. Michael Coons officiating. Interment will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Royston.
The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until funeral hour on Friday. During other times the family will be at their respective homes.
Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to the Franklin County Rotary Club Wheelchair Ramp Fund at P.O. Box 188 Royston, GA 30662.
