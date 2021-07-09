PLUM BRANCH — Mrs. Argatha "Mammie" W. Morgan, age 87, the daughter of the late Lewis and Ethel W. Wells, was born in Plum Branch, SC, on September 29, 1933. At an early age she joined Pine Grove AME Church, where she was on the Usher Board. She was a 1952 graduate of Mims High School.
She is survived by four daughters: Sandra (Curtis) Houston, Henrietta Austin, Loraine and Lorreen Morgan; one son, Alfonso Morgan (Michelle Jennings), ten grandchildren, twelve great-grand children; a sister, Irene Bowen and a brother Mac A Wells, three sisters-in-law: Connie Wells, Beatrice (Robert) Johnson and Ophelia Harrison; a devoted aunt; Mrs. Mary F. Wells and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A special thank you to all the workers at the Hospice House. Services will be Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Pine Grove AME Church, Plum Branch, with Rev. JJ Robinson officiating. Please follow Covid- 19 protocol. Walker Funeral Home, LLC is assisting the Morgan Family.