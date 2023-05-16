NINETY SIX — Ardis "Ardie" Minick Courtney, 98, former resident of Harbor Heights and Ninety Six, widow of Marion Clinton Courtney, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023 at NHC of Clinton.

Born on November 21, 1924 in Welcome, Minnesota, she was the daughter of the late Harry I. and Stella Nelson Minick. She was a graduate of Welcome High School and attended business school in St. Paul, Minnesota.