NINETY SIX — Ardis "Ardie" Minick Courtney, 98, former resident of Harbor Heights and Ninety Six, widow of Marion Clinton Courtney, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023 at NHC of Clinton.
Born on November 21, 1924 in Welcome, Minnesota, she was the daughter of the late Harry I. and Stella Nelson Minick. She was a graduate of Welcome High School and attended business school in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Mrs. Courtney was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, Ninety Six, and was a former member of the Harbor Heights Garden and Bridge Clubs, the Ninety Six Library Book Club and the DAR.
She is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Courtney Kennedy (Vance) of Cross Hill, SC, and Marian Courtney "Sissy" Wilson of Clinton, SC; four grandchildren, Jill Wilkie (Daniel Hedou), Caroline Wilkie and Jay Wilson (Tanya), all of Clinton and Jeremy Clinton Wilson (Jenny) of Mooresville, NC; and six great-grandchildren, Paige Osborne, Jenna Whiteford and Davis Wilson, all of Clinton, Hannah Wilson of Greenwood, SC, Cade and Luke Wilson of Mooresville, NC. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins in Minnesota.
Mrs. Courtney was preceded in death by her husband and parents; a son-in-law, Julian Wilson; her brothers, Kenneth Minick and Russell Minick; and a nephew, Kurt Minick.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at St. Paul United Methodist Church, with Rev. Scott Gilmer officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 2-3 p.m.
It is requested that flowers be omitted and memorials made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, PO Box 66, Ninety Six, SC 29666; to Elmwood Cemetery Association, PO Box 345, Ninety Six, SC 29666 or to the charity of one's choice.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.