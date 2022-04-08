ABBEVILLE — Archie Stephen “Steve” Nixon, 63, of Abbeville, SC, passed away on April 6, 2022. He was born in Abbeville on November 14, 1958 to Elaine Payne Nixon and the late Archie “Bull” Nixon.
Steve attended local schools. He was employed in manufacturing management and administration across several sectors including textile mills, Michelin and Capsugel.
An outstanding musician, Steve was a multi-instrumentalist, sang in choirs and played bagpipes throughout his teenage years, continuing through college and beyond. His love of music allowed him to perform and share his talents across the region and in Europe. Steve graduated from The Citadel in 1981 as a member of the Band Company and was Drum Major of the Regimental Pipe Band.
Steve was also an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially for bass and deer. Steve was well known for being a talented fisherman, competing in many tournaments. He could often be found on a pond, spending the day catching anything that would bite.
Steve passed along his appreciation for nature and music to his children. They learned to hold a fishing pole before they could hold pencils and received degrees in music education.
Steve was thoughtful and understood that life was filled with ups and downs. He assured everyone that there was no such thing as normal, except for a setting on a washing machine. Steve reminded us that the opposite of more wasn’t less, as one may think, but simply ‘enough’.
He was preceded in death by his father, Archie ‘Bull’ Nixon.
Steve is survived by his beloved children, Amelia (Andrew) Prioli, of Cranston, RI, and Cameron (Lisa) Nixon of Cincinnati, OH, mother, Elaine, of Abbeville, SC; siblings, Craig Nixon of Anderson, SC, Janet Nixon of Davidson, NC, and Todd Nixon of Atlanta, GA; a new grand-daughter, Cora Elaine Prioli; and the mother of his children, Cathleen.
A celebration of Steve’s life will be 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Harris Funeral Home, with Rev. Brandon Fulmer officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
The family is at the home of his mother, Elaine Payne Nixon.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Steve, may be sent to the SC Department of Natural Resources, PO Box 167, Columbia, SC 29202-0167, or visit dnr.sc.gov.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www. harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Nixon family.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.