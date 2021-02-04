DUE WEST — Mr. Archie Morgan, age 90, of Due West, SC, passed away on Monday, February 2, 2021 at the Prisma Health and Rehabilitation Hospital in Clinton, SC. He is survived by his wife Rosia Bell Clardy Morgan of the home; three sons, Bobby (Helen) Morgan, Marion (Geraldine) Lomax, and Perry Clardy; four daughters, Queen (Wayne) Harvey, Lisa Wells, Albertine Brownlee, and Shandal Boggs; seventeen grandchildren; twenty-eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for Mr. Archie Morgan will be held on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home in Laurens, with the Reverend Michael Aiken officiating. The family is at their respected homes. The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.