Archie Lee "June" Hughey, 81, of 103 Iroquis Drive, widower of Leola Davis Hughey, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Abbeville, he was the son of the late Archie Lee Hughey and the late Lille Bell Grant. He attended Tranquil A.M.E Church. He is preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of fifty-four years of the home; four daughters, Mary Lia Lee Jones and Tammy (Jason) Hughey Bonds, both of Greenwood, Mary Hughey Holloway of Anderson, and Patricia Hughey Williams of Greenville; five step-daughters, Brenda Davis Hawes, Bernice Davis, and Carolyn (Ernie) Davis, all of Greenwood, Cathleen Davis of New Jersey, and Christine Davis Willingham of Anderson; one brother, Willie Hughey of Abbeville; two sisters, Mary Sue Lewis of Abbeville and Rosella McCoppin of Anthyville; thirty-two grandchildren; sixty-three great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at The Evening Star Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc