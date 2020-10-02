BRYAN, TX — RC Rodriguez was born on October 1, 1973. He passed from his earthly bonds on September 29, 2020. He was 46 years young. RC is the son of Margaret and Darrell Rapp of Greenwood, South Carolina.
To know RC, was to love him unconditionally. He was the type of person that could walk in a room full of strangers and come out with friends for life. He was a charmer, and he had you with his smile and that twinkle in his eyes. RC loved his Aggies, his Cowboys, his Bears, and especially his Chicago Cubs. But most of all he loved his rock music. He was a gifted guitar player and inspired many to pick up the instrument and find their passion.
RC was preceded in death by his father, Arcenio Rodriguez, Jr. RC was also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Valeriana and Arcenio Rodriguez, Sr.; and his maternal grandparents, Josephine and Henry Garcia, Sr; and by his aunt, Janie Castillo.
He leaves behind a sister, Maya Michelle Thomas (Alan Day) of Greenwood, South Carolina; a step-brother, Jeff Rapp of Buckhannon, West Virginia; nephew, Alex Rhodes (Jordan); niece, Ava Rearden; and great-niece Scarlett Rhodes. He will also be remembered fondly by a special uncle, Albert Rodriguez, and special aunt, Linda Rodriguez. He had a myriad of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will miss him greatly.
The family would like to thank Myra Garcia Olvera, Dena Garcia Edmonson, and Krystal Whitley for their loving care and devotion during his last days.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., with a Rosary beginning at 6:30 pm, on Monday, October 5th, at Hillier of Bryan. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6 at Santa Teresa Catholic Church. Graveside services will follow at Bryan City Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Galvez, Sergio Garcia, Donovan Garcia, BJ Garcia, Patrick Garcia, Derrick Garcia, Jeremy Garcia, Johnny Castillo, and Matt Salas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.