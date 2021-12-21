ANDERSON — Araluen (Clinky) Clinkscales Seabrook, 91, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on December 8, 2021. Clinky was predeceased by her parents, Dr. and Mrs. Grady S. Clinkscales and her husband, Cordes G. Seabrook, Jr.
She grew up in Anderson and spent many happy summers as a child at Camp Pinnacle in the mountains of NC. She graduated from Girls High in 1947 and Salem College in 1951. She remained a dedicated Salem alumnae throughout her life. Following graduation, she traveled in Europe then returned to marry Cordes Seabrook in November, 1951.
They lived their entire lives in Anderson with the exception of a year in Boston (1959-60) when Cordes attended a graduate program at MIT. They raised four children and enjoyed an unusually happy marriage for 64 years until his death in 2015. Together, they were committed to making Anderson a better place through their leadership efforts and support of community progress, civic projects, and the arts.
Clinky was an extraordinary wife and mother, a dear friend to many and an involved member of the community. She served on several boards, including Anderson Community Theatre, Anderson County Museum, and the Free Clinic, among others. She was active in the Anderson Garden Club, Junior Assembly, and several social clubs.
An active member of Grace Episcopal Church, she served in multiple leadership roles throughout the years—on the vestry, teaching Sunday school, and serving as president of Women in the Church. For over 50 years she was a vital member of the Anderson School of Theology, now known as Anderson Forum for Progressive Theology (AFPT).
Working in the yard was a favorite and rewarding pastime. The family enjoyed many summers water skiing and sailing on Lake Hartwell in the 60s and 70s. Later, she loved the family gatherings at Kanuga in Hendersonville, NC. For 30 years, her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren gathered there for a week each summer.
She is survived by her four children: Cordes G. Seabrook III (Georgia) of Troy, SC; Louise S. Knisley (Charles) of Anderson, SC; Eleanor B. Seabrook of Asheville, NC; and Dr. March E. Seabrook (Anne) of Columbia, SC. Also surviving are nine grandchildren: Gloria K. Duryea (Huntley); Charles S. Knisley (Stephanie); Dr. Nelson E. Seabrook (Hanna); L'Angel Seabrook-Friel (Blake); Richardson G. Seabrook (Ansley); Ruskin L. Seabrook; Ian S. O'Connor; Elizabeth S. McCutchen (David); Thayer G. Seabrook; and ten great grandchildren.
In addition, she is survived by her brother, Dr. Grady S. Clinkscales, Jr. (Peggy) of Atlanta; and her brother-in-law William B. Seabrook (Elizabeth) of Gastonia, NC; and several nieces and nephews.