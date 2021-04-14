April Schnupper Medford
April Schnupper Medford, 51, resident of Draper Street, wife of Jeffery Amos Medford, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at her home.
Born April 22, 1969, in Charlotte, NC, she was the daughter of the late John Gile and Gloria Johansen Schnupper. She was a 1987 graduate of Irmo High School and a 1992 graduate of Lander University and attained her Masters in Counseling from Clemson University. She was a special education teacher at Ninety Six Elementary School and was formerly employed with Connie Maxwell Children’s Home. She loved helping the kids she taught reach their full potential. Specifically, teaching them how to read.
She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 28 years is a daughter, Savannah Medford and her fiancé, Dawson Salter of Midway, GA; a brother, Michael and wife Cyndi Schnupper of Raleigh; and two special nephews, Michael Glenn Schnupper and fiancé Correy Dowd and Christopher Charles Schnupper, all of Raleigh; also surviving is her mother-in-law, Linda Medford of Jonesville, SC.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with Rev. Father Timothy Tebalt officiating. Burial will be at Woodridge Memorial Park in Lexington at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Pallbearers will be Dawson Salter, Michael Schnupper, Michael Glenn Schnupper, Christopher Charles Schnupper, Joshua Deaton and Chip Deaton.
The family will receive friends at Blyth Funeral Home in Greenwood from 7-9 p.m. Thursday evening.
Those wishing to make donations in memory of April are requested to consider making those donations to The Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649, or to the National M/S Society, Carolina’s Chapter, 3101 Industrial Drive, Suite 210, Raleigh, NC 27609, or to the account of April S. Medford, c/o Blyth Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Greenwood, SC 29648.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Medford family with arrangements.