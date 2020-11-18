April Nicely
April Renee Nicely, 51, of Young Street, died Thursday, November 12, 2020.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of Carolyn Faye Brake Padgett and the late Donald Wayne Nicely.
Surviving are her mother and stepfather, Ronald Padgett, of Greenwood; her children, Ashley Allen (Larry) and Ronald Padgett, Jr., both of Greenwood and James Calkins (Amy) of Ninety Six; sisters, Mary Turner and Destiny Turner, both of Greenwood and Donna Turner of Kodak, TN; grandchildren, Jasmine Shipes, Travis Shipes, Brayden Calkins, Stanley Padgett, Jacob Padgett, Natalie Padgett, Isaac Padgett, Haley Pittman, Ashlyn Pittman and Duanita Allen; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Lakewood Family Worship Center with the Rev. Russell Addis, Sr. officiating.
The service will be recorded and may be viewed later by visiting www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages may be left for the family.
The family will receive friends at Harley Funeral Home on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Donations will be accepted at Harley Funeral Home, PO Box 777, Greenwood, SC 29648 to be applied to the funeral expenses.