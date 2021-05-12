NINETY SIX — April Michelle Eustace, 36, Ninety Six, died Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the home.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of Michelle McClellan and Scott Rice. April was very kind-hearted and loved her family, people and animals. She enjoyed all kinds of music and was of the Baptist faith.
April is survived by her mother, Michelle McClellan; her father, Scott Rice; her companion, Joe Williams and her son, Wesley Williams, of Greenwood; her sister, Kayla Lake (Dave Cookerly) of Ninety Six; niece and nephew, Briana Lake and Blake Ellison; aunt, Valencia Tiller (George) and uncle, Mark McClellan; grandfather, Roger Craven and her biological father, Bryan Keith Eustace.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Brenda Craven, Melvin McClellan and Ellen Eustace.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Friday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Randy Ouzts officiating. Burial will be in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be George Tiller, Alex Tiller, Elijah Tiller, Keith Eustace, Dave Cookerly and Logan Ellison-Norris.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 2 to 3 p.m.
The family is at the home of her sister, Kayla Lake, 241 Saluda Street, Ninety Six.
Messages may be shared with the family by visiting April's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.