Antone Romar Starks, 39, of 239 Hardwood Loop, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, he is the son of Cathy Palmore Curry and the late Richard Starks. He was formerly employed at Lloyd Roofing, and he is preceded in death by his stepfather, Randell Curry.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his mother Cathy Palmore Curry of the home; two brothers, Ontario (Raekima) Curry and Jermaine Turner, both of Greenwood; four sisters, Rannika (Anton) Rouse of Greenwood, Tquell (Richard) Wells of Simpsonville, SC, Laponda Turner and Stephanie Curry, both of Greenwood; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services will be noon on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at The Evening Star Cemetery, conducted by Pastor Annette Edwards. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.