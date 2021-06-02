Anthony "Tony" Wayne Burdette, 63, resident of Fawn Brook Drive, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at NHC of Clinton.
Born July 14, 1957, in Anderson, he was a son of the late William Wayne and Betty Ann Hewell Burdette. He was a graduate of Crescent High School and attended University of South Carolina, Lander University, and graduated from Anderson University. Tony was previously employed with Anderson County Sheriff's Department, Belton City Police Department, Iva Town Police Department and JCPenney of Anderson.
He was a member of Harris Baptist Church and a member of Masters Disciples Sunday School Class.
Surviving are two sisters; Mitzie (Tony) Siracusa of Pasadena, CA and Tracy (Jeff) Wilder of Powder Springs, GA; nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and aunts and uncles, Linda and Norris of Greenwood.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Frank Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at New Silverbrook Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10-11 a.m. Friday morning.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harris Baptist Church, 300 Center St., Greenwood, SC 29649.
