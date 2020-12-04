Anthony L. Christopher
Anthony L. Christopher, 61, of 104 Norwich Square, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his home. He was born in Greenwood County, June 9, 1959, a son of Rebecca Christopher Kennedy and the late Wylie Christopher, Jr.
He was a member of Mt Moriah Baptist Church.
He was a graduate of Greenwood High School Class of 1977 and attended Benedict College. He was formerly employed with Blue Cross/Blue Shield as an Insurance Adjuster in East Orange, New Jersey.
Surviving is his mother, Rebecca Kennedy of the home, one brother, Sherman(Delphinah) Christopher of Greenwood; two sisters, Cynthia McGrier and Wylette Christopher, both of Atlanta, GA; two step-brothers, James D. Kennedy, III (Sandra) of Kennesaw, GA and Jeremiah D. Kennedy of Florence, SC; one step-sister, Tamesha D. Kennedy of Florence, SC: three aunts, Mary Anderson (Curtis) of Rentz, GA, Doris Abrams of Greenwood, and Leitha Ligon of Bronx, NY; two uncles, Willie James Christopher (Mattie) of Greenwood and Johnnie Christopher (Charlene) of Detroit, MI, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to cherish his memory.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Mt Moriah Baptist Church, with Rev. Patricia Brown officiating. Please follow mandated social distancing guidelines.
Public viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. on Saturday.
