Annie Pearl Dunlap Williams, 99, widow of Thomas Lee Williams, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021 at Ashley Place.
Born August 20, 1921, in Abbeville, she was a daughter of the late William Jesse and Ada Lee Furgerson Dunlap. Mrs. Williams retired from Abney Mills of Anderson and was a lifetime member of the Union Grove United Methodist Church of Belton.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Surviving are one daughter, Connie Robertson and husband Jerry of Greenwood; two grandchildren, Chad (Lori) Robertson and Angie (Todd) Bishop; a grandson-in-law, Joshua D. Williams; three great-grandchildren, Christin Williams, Caitlyn Williams and Brandon Robertson; and one great-grandchild, Riley Slentz.
In addition to her parents and siblings, Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Chrissy Williams and one great-grandchild, Anna Rose Bishop.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 am on Monday from Forest Lawn Memorial Park with the Rev. Bill Robertson officiating.
Memorials may be made to Union Grave U.M.C., 3332 Highway 29 N, Belton, SC 29627.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Williams family.