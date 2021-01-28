Annie Ruth Harkness
ABBEVILLE — Annie Ruth Harkness, age 88, departed this life on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at AnMed Health Medical Center. Born in Troy, SC, on June 12, 1932, she attended school at the Abbeville County Training School. She was the daughter of the late Willie C. Wright and Rosannah Lyons Wright. She was the widow of the late Ben Harkness; together they had three boys. She worked in manufacturing and was a home maker.
She loved the Lord and a faithful member of Mt Lebanon AME Church, where she served on the Senior Choir, Women Missionary Society, Kitchen Ministry, and Pastors Aid.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ben Wesley Harkness, a son Tony Harkness, her siblings Samuel B. Wright, Wence C. Wright, Pearl Lee W. Peterson, Willie Mae Wright and Hannah Naomi Wright.
Mrs. Harkness leaves to cherish her memories two sons Benji C. Harkness and Jody W. Harkness of Due West SC; a brother James (Willie Bell) Wright of Abbeville, SC; a daughter-in-law Dorothy Harkness of Abbeville, SC; eight grandchildren, along with a host of nephews and nieces, family and friends.
Graveside services will be Saturday January 30, 2021 at Mt Lebanon AME Church Cemetery at noon. Public viewing will be Friday from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral. Services entrusted to Pierce Funeral Home, LLC.