Annie Pearl Williams, 91, formerly of 228 E. Deadfall Road, Greenwood, widow of LaMar Williams, Sr., entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. She was born in Greenwood August 20, 1929 to the late Will Young and Emma Foggie Young. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and later moved her membership to For Eternity Christian Church in Stone Mountain Georgia. She retired from Warner-Lambert Company.
She was the last survivor of her siblings.
She leaves to cherish her memory one son, Rev. Lamar (Rev. Demetra)Williams of Lawrenceville, GA; three daughters, Ava Darlene (Robert) Mason of Stone Mountain, GA; Malinda Williams of Snellville, GA, and Angela Scott of Decatur, GA; 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Due to Covid 19 services are private. Public viewing for Mrs. Williams is from noon until 5 pm on Friday, February 5, 2021 at the funeral home.
Cards of condolence may be sent to Rev. LaMar Williams, 1049 Shady Springs Court, Lawrenceville, GA 30045.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Williams family.