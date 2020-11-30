Annie Miller
CROSS HILL — Annie J. (Hershberger) Miller, 87, of Cross Hill, SC, wife of the late Elvin V. Miller went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. She was a faithful member of the Cross Hill Mennonite Church.
She was born on June 13, 1933, in Virginia Beach, VA, to the late Jacob and Matilda Hershberger.
Elvin and Annie moved from Virginia to Abbeville, SC, in 1971 and to Cross Hill in 1994. They were the founders of the Country Cafe and Bakery. Mrs. Miller was hard working and was still very involved in the café.
Preceding her in death besides husband and parents, was a stillborn grandson Samuel, two brothers, Henry and Paul Hershberger and two sisters, Mary Swartzentruber and Ruth Hershberger.
Mrs. Miller is survived by a son, Ernest (Judy) Miller of Hillsville, VA, daughters, Betty Miller, of the home, Patricia (Earl) Miller of Cross Hill, and Elva (John) Fehr of Wytheville, VA; grandchildren: Daniel (Rosella) Miller, Debra Miller, Deanna (Trent) Shrock, Jacob (Tirzah) Miller, Judith Miller, Crystal (Justin) Burkholder, Christine Miller, Jordan (Racine) Miller, Zachary Miller, Justin Fehr, Jadon Fehr, and Kayla Fehr; and four great grandchildren. She is also survived by: brothers, Joe (Rosie) Hershberger, Lloyd (Joyce) Hershberger, Jake (Sara) Hershberger; sister, Edna (the late Lester) Nisly; sister-in-law, Martha (the late Paul) Hershberger.
Mrs. Miller was known as “Mama Miller” to the many children the Miller family took care of.
The family will receive friends at Cross Hill Mennonite Church on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Cross Hill with burial to follow in the Cross Hill Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Cross Hill Mennonite Church Missions Fund, 12439 Hwy 39, Cross Hill, SC 29332.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.