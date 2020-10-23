Annie Mae Walker James, 94, of Greenwood, widow of Fred James, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Batesburg, she was the daughter of the late James Clifton Rushton and Emeline Rodgers Rushton. Annie Mae retired from Greenwood Mills Chalmers Plant where she was in the Quarter Century Club and was a faithful volunteer with the Faith Home for many years. She was a member of Callie Self Memorial Baptist Church where she was in the Aline Barnes Sunday school class and served with the Shut-in Ministries.
She was preceded in death by a former husband, John W. "Pete" Walker; a son, Billy Ray Burnett; two sisters, Lucille Ford, Mary Waldrop; three grandchildren, Darrell Burnett, Lisa Burnett and Tanya Walker; and a great-grandson, Chase Walker.
Surviving are her son, James W. Walker, Sr. (Mary); a daughter, Patsy Walker Bowie (Allen); daughter-in-law, Ann Burnett; grandchildren: Jamey Walker, Joshua Walker (Tammy), Temple Mewshaw (Chuck), Jonathan Walker (Susie), Donna Burnett (Rickey), Johnny Bowie (Sherry) and Brandi Bowie; twelve great grandchildren; and one great-great grandson.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Michael Ventrello and Rev. Randy Ouzts officiating. The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Annie Mae's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends before the service at the funeral home from 1-2 pm.
The family is at the home of her son, J.W. and Mary Walker, 6721, Highway 25 South, Ninety Six.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Callie Self Memorial Baptist Church, 509 West Kirsey Drive, Greenwood, SC 29646.