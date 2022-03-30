Annie Louvene Dunn

WARE SHOALS — Annie Louvene (Lou) Powell Dunn, 90, of Green Acres Drive, widow of William “Bill” Dunn, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at her home.
Born in Ware Shoals, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Watson and Ora Allen Powell. She was a member of Ware Shoals Presbyterian Church for many years. She retired from Riegel Textile Corp. She was also a frequent visitor of the Ware Shoals Senior Center.
Surviving are: a son, Terry Powell (Mary) of Waterloo, one sister, Telar Gilmer of Ware Shoals, a special granddaughter, Kelly Powell, great-grandson, Landen Powell, and niece Tonie Riley (Russell), and numerous other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and a step daughter-in-law, Gloria Dunn.
In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by a step-son, William (Sammy) Dunn, a brother, Bus Allen, and a sister, Mozelle Simpson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 2 at Ware Shoals Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Kevin Cartee officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. The family will be at her home on Green Acres Drive and will receive friends from noon-1 p.m. Saturday at the church prior to the service.
The family wishes to express a special thanks to Leslie Riley Taylor and Hospice of the Piedmont. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church (Building Fund), 2 Mill St., Ware Shoals, SC 29692.
