NINETY SIX — Annie Lee Nicholson, 81, of 7505 Highway 25 South, wife of Register Nicholson, passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont. Born in McCormick, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Henry Yeldell and the late Annie Mae Lagroon. She was a very active member of Bailey Bethel A.M.E Church, where she served in many different compacities.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Reggie Curtis Nicholson and Stanley Nicholson and her granddaughter Treasure Perrin.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her wonderful loving husband Register Nicholson of 63 years; two sons, Thomas (Vickie) Moss of Spartanburg, SC, and Carl Moss of Greenwood, SC; three daughters, Doris Perrin, and Kitty (Curtis) Cannon both of Greenwood, SC, and Rev. Montrez Nicholson of Woodbridge, VA; one daughter-in-law Jodie Nicholson, of Orlando, FL, one sister, Linda Susewell of Greenwood, SC; twelve grandchildren, two grandchildren born in the home, Natasha (Ken) Cummings and Johnathan (Lanie) Culbreath; sixteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; two very faithful caregivers Andrea McDowell and her cousin Alma Nicholson and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Flint Hill Missionary Baptist Church, conducted by Elder Dr. Derrick Scott, Rev. Christopher L. Gantt, Presiding. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. The family is at the home of her daughter, Doris Perrin, 1220 Mathis Road. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask.
Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.