Annie Lanell ‘Nell’ Gardner
SALUDA — Annie Lanell “Nell” Scurry Gardner, 91, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Saluda Nursing Center.
Born in Saluda County and a daughter of the late Wilbur Eric Scurry and Annie Lee Coleman Scurry, she was the wife of the late John Sheppard “Jack” Gardner, Jr.. Mrs. Gardner was a retired lunchroom manager with Saluda District One Schools and was a member of Zoar United Methodist Church.
Surviving are a son, Charles K. Gardner (Celia T.) of Saluda, two daughters, Sandra G. Padget (W. Merchant) and DonnaKay G. Rushton (J. Kenneth) both of Saluda, five grandchildren, John Gardner (Olivia), Jamie P. Butler (Dean), MeriAn P. Chomic (Nicholas), Kayla Lee Haynes (Ellys) and Mark G. Rushton (Taylor), and five great-grandchildren, Jordan Butler, AnaBelle Chomic, William Chomic, Owen Haynes and Brady Sheppard Haynes.
Mrs. Gardner was preceded in death by a sister, Mae Cromer and six brothers, Everette Scurry, Hubert Scurry, Wadell Scurry, James Scurry, Robert Scurry and Jerry Scurry.
A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at Zoar United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Hillary Taylor and Rev. Dan Bradley officiating. The family asks that those in attendance practice social distancing and wear face masks.
Memorials may be made to Zoar United Methodist Church, c/o Janet Sample, 1237 Yarborough Road, Saluda, SC 29138.