Annie Kennedy
Annie Laura Kennedy, 87, of 108 Kennedy St., Calhoun Falls, SC, entered into eternal rest peacefully, at her home, on May 30, 2021. She was born in Abbeville County, on April 23, 1934, to the late William and Virginia Bell. She was a homemaker and worked at Calhoun Falls High School as a food service assistant for over 30 years. She was a member of Springfield Baptist Church, where she served as a member of the usher board, a deaconess, and the kitchen president. She was preceded in death by two brothers, John D. Bell and Willie T. Bell, one sister, Yvonne Averitt, one son, James Keith Kennedy, and two granddaughters. She leaves to cherish her most precious memories to: four sons, Curtis (Ruth) Bell, John (Jeanette) Kennedy, both of Calhoun Falls, William (Marlene) Kennedy of Iva, and Robert (Cindee) Kennedy, of Greenwood, seven daughters, 2 of which were her caregivers, Thelma Kennedy, of the home and Virginia (John) Glover, Kathleen Banks, Gloria Gray, Connie (Benjamin) Wardlaw, Audrey (Jeffrey) Ford and Dale (Johnny) Gilchrist, all of Calhoun Falls, 29 Grandchildren, including 6 reared in the home, Gregory Kennedy, Kristie Kennedy, Neddra Banks, Marcus Wardlaw, Lauren Kennedy, Gary and Anissa Kennedy. Three brothers, James (Robbie) Bell of Greenwood, SC, Ollie (Carolyn) Bell of Chicago, and Frank (Josie) Bell of Calhoun Falls, one sister, Vernadine (John) McCullough of Columbia, SC and one sister in law, Dorothy Bell of Calhoun Falls, and a host of great and great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends including a very special friend, Faye Sorrow who visited her weekly. Funeral service will be held 11am Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Abbeville, SC. Public viewing will be held from 1-5pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at the Abbeville White Mortuary in Abbeville, SC.