Annie Eliza Jackson

HODGES — Annie Eliza Jackson, 75, of 212 East Sandy Run Road, widower of the late Elbert Jackson Sr., passed away on May 30, 2022. She was born on February 7, 1947 to the late Luther Davis and Mary Jackson Davis. She attended Macedonia Baptist Church.

Annie leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter Betty A. Owens of Hodges; one son Elbert (Brenda)Jackson Jr. of Hodges, SC.; nine grandchildren, one reared in the home, Carolyn Annette Owens; twenty one great-grandchildren, two reared in the home Shraya Smith and Mykerria Adams; one great-great grandchild and a host of relatives and friends.

Services will be held at noon Friday, June 3, 2022 at Macedonia Baptist Church, with Rev. Ankoma Anderson officiating and Bishop Emanuel Spearman presiding. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. The family at the home. Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jackson family.

