Annette Neal
WARE SHOALS — Evelyn Annette Tate Neal, 80, of McCoy Road, Ware Shoals, wife of Bruce Douglas Neal, Sr., passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at NHC of Laurens.
Born in Anderson, she was a daughter of the late Clayton Paul and Allie Beatrice Conwell Tate. She was formerly employed with Life of Georgia Insurance Company.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 57 years are her children, Eve Auten, Grant Neal, both of Ware Shoals, Doug Neal (Barbara) of Greenwood, and Kyle Neal (Lisa) of Ninety Six; sisters, Carolyn Foster and Orene Sutherland, both of Waterloo; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. at Harley Funeral Home and Crematory.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Mrs. Neal’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.