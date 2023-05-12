ANDERSON — Anne K. Hall, age 86, of Anderson, SC, passed away Monday, May 8, 2023, at her home.
Born December 28, 1936, in LaFrance, SC, she was the daughter of the late Harry Lee Kircus and Ruth Ellington Kircus. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Jane Bowman; and a daughter, Jennifer Anne Evans.
Anne was a graduate of Pendleton High School, received her B.S. degree from Lander College in Greenwood, SC, and her master's degree from Clemson University. Anne received a call to be a public school teacher and taught for over 40 years in Greenwood, Abbeville, and Hodges, SC. She also taught one year at the women's prison in Greenwood. Prior to her teaching career, she was the supervisor of Cottage Parents at Connie Maxwell Children's Home and also helped plan their annual reunions. She was a lifelong devout Southern Baptist Christian. She was a member of Austin Road Baptist Church. At the end of her journey, the same God who called her into teaching, called her home.
She is survived by her husband of 64 1/2 years, Wilbur A. Hall, Jr.; daughters, Suzannah Hall, Melanie Hindman, and Lori Hall; brother-in-law, Robert Hall; sister, Lelia Jones; grandchildren, Kaitlen (Hunter), Dru, Christian, and Nigel; and great grandchildren, Caroline, Millee, and Ryder.
The family will host a celebration of Anne's life on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 10:00 am at Austin Road Baptist Church, Honea Path, SC, with Rev. Billy Slatten officiating. A private burial will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.