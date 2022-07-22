Anne Culbreath
Laura Anne Traynham Culbreath, 86, of 217 Trestle Road, widow of James William Culbreath, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022 at her home.
Laura Anne Traynham Culbreath, 86, of 217 Trestle Road, widow of James William Culbreath, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022 at her home.
Born in Princeton, SC, she was a daughter of the late David Traynham and Clara Scott Traynham. She retired from Monsanto, with over thirty years of service and following went to work in the school system with special needs children. Mrs. Anne loved caring for her grandchildren; crocheting, working in the yard, and watching the Andy Griffith show. She was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church, where she was undefeated in the “Bible Bowl” and very involved in Sunday school and VBS.
Surviving are her children, Robert “Bobby” Culbreath of Georgia, Laura Anne Robinson, James William “Bill” Culbreath II (Myra), Christopher J. Culbreath (Becky), all of Greenwood, and Stephanie Evelyn Hagood (John) of Maryland; sister, Carrol Traynham; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-eight great grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter-in-law, Laura Denise Culbreath; a sister, Emily Templeton; and a brother, David Traynham.
The family will hold a memorial service at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Lakeview Baptist Church, with the Rev. Eric Hill officiating.
The family will receive friends before the service from 3-4 p.m. at the church.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Mrs. Anne’s caretaker and daughter-in-law, Myra Culbreath.
At the request of Mrs. Anne flowers to be omitted and memorials made to Lakeview Baptist Church, PO Box 50361, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is assisting the Culbreath family.
