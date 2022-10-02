Anne Brock Davis
Anne Brock Davis, 106, former resident of Hutson Street, widower of Walter Connor Davis, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at NHC of Greenwood.
Born September 17, 1916, in Newberry, she was a daughter of the late Joseph A. and Nora Brock. Mrs. Davis was once employed with the Harris Plant of Greenwood Mills and as a patient sitter, but chose to raise her children in the home and never stopped working after that. She was a devoted friend to many and a constant church and community worker.
A member of Harris Baptist Church, she was also a member of the Joy Group and the TEL Sunday School Class.
Surviving are a son, Randolph Davis of Fairfax, VA; a granddaughter, Michelle Davis (Isa Carter) of Nokomis, FL; a grandson, Walter Byron (Angelique) Davis of Dallas, TX; two great-grandchildren, Sloan Davis and Graeson Davis.
She was predeceased by her husband, a son, Michael Gardner Davis, a brother, Connie Brock; three sisters, Onie Baker, Helen Arrowood and Edna Howard.
Cryptside services will be conducted at 3:00 pm Tuesday at the Greenwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Frank Thomas officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harris Baptist Church, 300 Center Street, Greenwood, SC 29649.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Davis family.
