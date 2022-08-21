CALHOUN FALLS — Anna L. Edmunds, age 66, passed away on August 18, 2022 at Hospice Care of the Piedmont. She was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Everlena Gray Edmunds. She was a member of Shady Grove AME Church and was employed by Abbeville Area Medical Center for 33 years.

Survivors include her three children: Lynda Tillman of Atlanta, GA, Glynda Tillman Bryson of Calhoun Falls, SC and Damien Williams Sr. of Bradley, SC. Three sisters and two brothers other family members and friends.

Tags