Ann Simmons Arnold, 87, resident of Fairway Court, wife of William B. Arnold, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family June 22nd. Born in Anderson in 1934, she was the daughter of the late Clyde B. and Sara E. Simmons. Ann graduated from Greenwood High School in 1952 and Lander College in 1956. She was among the first to graduate in medical technology offered at Self Memorial Hospital. Ann had many careers. She worked as a medical technologist at Self Memorial Hospital, taught Science at Greenwood High School, and later became a real estate broker forming her own company on Hilton Head Island. Ann was the first female pilot in Greenwood. She loved golfing and gardening. She was a member of the Unit One Garden Club, where she served as historian, chaplain, and twice as president. Ann was of the Episcopal faith and a member of the Church of the Resurrection. Serving the church was one of the most meaningful parts of her life. She was instrumental in reviving the St. Margaret’s Chapter of the order of the Daughter’s of the King who are called to a life of prayer, service, and evangelism. Ann had many close friends, was like a second mother to many, and was loved by all.
Surviving in addition to the husband are her sons, Jimmy Thomas (Kathy) of Efland NC, Brett S. Thomas (Alice) of West, TX, and daughter Lee Ann Thomas Hansen (Bo) of Long Island, NY, six grandchildren Jim, Jacob, Keith and Sara Thomas, and Thomas and Olivia Hansen, a sister Margaret Compton (Devore), a brother Buddy Simmons (Dianne), nephews John D. Compton (Marianella), Burts Compton (Jennie), and nieces Stephanie Compton Turner (Allan) and Kinle Simmons, and beloved cats Putter, Tux, and Lucky. She was predeceased by her second husband George E. Maccaro and former husband and father of her children James B. Thomas.
A memorial service will be Sunday June 26th at 2 p.m. at the Church of the Resurrection in Greenwood. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Pathway House or a charity of your choosing.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.