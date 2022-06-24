Ann Simmons Arnold

Ann Simmons Arnold, 87, resident of Fairway Court, wife of William B. Arnold, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family June 22nd. Born in Anderson in 1934, she was the daughter of the late Clyde B. and Sara E. Simmons. Ann graduated from Greenwood High School in 1952 and Lander College in 1956. She was among the first to graduate in medical technology offered at Self Memorial Hospital. Ann had many careers. She worked as a medical technologist at Self Memorial Hospital, taught Science at Greenwood High School, and later became a real estate broker forming her own company on Hilton Head Island. Ann was the first female pilot in Greenwood. She loved golfing and gardening. She was a member of the Unit One Garden Club, where she served as historian, chaplain, and twice as president. Ann was of the Episcopal faith and a member of the Church of the Resurrection. Serving the church was one of the most meaningful parts of her life. She was instrumental in reviving the St. Margaret’s Chapter of the order of the Daughter’s of the King who are called to a life of prayer, service, and evangelism. Ann had many close friends, was like a second mother to many, and was loved by all.

Surviving in addition to the husband are her sons, Jimmy Thomas (Kathy) of Efland NC, Brett S. Thomas (Alice) of West, TX, and daughter Lee Ann Thomas Hansen (Bo) of Long Island, NY, six grandchildren Jim, Jacob, Keith and Sara Thomas, and Thomas and Olivia Hansen, a sister Margaret Compton (Devore), a brother Buddy Simmons (Dianne), nephews John D. Compton (Marianella), Burts Compton (Jennie), and nieces Stephanie Compton Turner (Allan) and Kinle Simmons, and beloved cats Putter, Tux, and Lucky. She was predeceased by her second husband George E. Maccaro and former husband and father of her children James B. Thomas.

A memorial service will be Sunday June 26th at 2 p.m. at the Church of the Resurrection in Greenwood. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Pathway House or a charity of your choosing.

