Ann Dalton Lake, 93, resident of NHC Greenwood, widow of J.W. Lake, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022.
Born in Opp, AL, she was a daughter of the late William Calvin Jones and Emma Levada Coon Jones. Ann was a home interior design consultant with Home Interior & Gifts and retired after thirty years. She loved to read her Bible and other pieces of literature; her many hats; sewing; big dinners and her family above all else. Ann was a member of Providence Pentecostal Holiness Church, where she was very involved.
Ann is survived by her family of five generations including her children, Joanne Scott of Abbeville, Dianne Harrison (Thomas "Blue") of Greenwood, Pat Cannon (Bruce) of Greer, and Iris Edwards (Ben) of Greenwood along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, and great great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by three children, William Earl Smith, JoJo Nathaniel Smith, and D'Onne Smith and eight brothers and sisters.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at Providence Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Ben Edwards and Pastor Johnnie Waller officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be John Wayne Price, Jr., Andy Price, Charles Orr, Lee Haddon, Patrick Haddon, Daniel Jones, J.J. Smith, Shane Smith, and Jack Orr.
The family will receive friends before the service from 11:30 a.m. -1:00 p.m. at the church.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Ken and Shannon Bowan, Vickie Davis, Jack and Dawn Orr, NHC staff and caregivers, Caris Hospice, Emma Lee Woodard, Carolyn Reid, and Rice Memorial Baptist Church Care Group.
Memorials may be made to Providence Pentecostal Holiness Church Building Fund, 716 Old Abbeville Highway, Greenwood, SC 29649.
The family will be at the home of Johnny and Cathy Price in Abbeville.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.
