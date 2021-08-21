Lois Ann "Ann" (Martin) Kindervater, 97, formerly of Perrysburg, Ohio, loving wife of William Kindervater, passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Hospice House in Greenwood, SC.
Born in Toledo, Ohio, she was the only child of Wilbur F. Martin and Flora Naomi (Potter) Martin. She graduated from the Toledo School of Nursing in 1945. She worked as a nurse for many years before staying home to raise their family. Ann volunteered with the Red Cross, Project Hope, Toledo and St Luke's hospitals, and as an active member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She continued to help others by volunteering in the Healthcare Center at Wesley Commons.
Ann loved socializing with friends, dancing, reading, cooking, and being with her family.
She is survived by husband William Kindervater; son, Fred (Rachel) Kindervater, Rosharon, TX, daughter, Martha Leslie, W. Palm Beach, FL, and, son John (Vicki) Kindervater, Bargersville, IN; grandchildren, Dan (Abby) Kindervater, Allison Leslie, Emily Kindervater and Paul Kindervater.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Ann's final resting place will be in Ft. Meigs Cemetery, Perrysburg, OH.
In memoriam contributions may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, Greenwood, SC.
Arrangements are entrusted to Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com), Greenwood, SC.