DUE WEST — Ann Elliott Kester Hendricks, 71, of Due West, SC died Friday, November 13, 2020 at The Renaissance in Due West. She was born in Columbia, April 20, 1949, to the late Virgil Carl Kester and Frances Carolyn Henderson Kester.
Ms. Hendricks graduated from Dreher High School in Columbia in 1967 and Clemson University in 1971 with a degree in Recreation and Parks Administration. After her employment with the state of North Carolina at the Black Mountain Center, she obtained her license in real estate. Ms. Hendricks later retired from the state of Tennessee in the Department of Human Services.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Lesesne Hendricks.
Ms. Hendricks leaves behind a daughter, Elizabeth Lake H. Clark and son-in-law, Christopher McKee Clark; three grandsons, Elliott McKee Clark, Isaac Ashmore Clark and Daniel Alexander Clark, all of Abbeville; a brother, Carl Henderson Kester (Susan) of Jesup, GA; and two sisters, Janis Kester Stevenson (Alan) of Palm Harbor, FL and Karen Kester Areheart Ives (Scott) of Williamsburg, VA. She is also survived by four nephews; a niece; and a paternal aunt, Mary Kester Elliott, of Aiken.
The family will receive friends 1:00PM - 2:15PM, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Grace United Methodist Church. A service to celebrate Ms. Hendrick's life will follow at 2:30PM in the church sanctuary with Rev. Jason Wilson officiating.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Ms. Hendricks, may be sent to Grace United Methodist Church, 145 Grace Dr., Abbeville, SC 29620; Agape Care of SC, 110 Dillon Dr., Spartanburg, SC 29307; or to The Renaissance, 5 Frank Pressly Dr., Due West, SC 29639.
