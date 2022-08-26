Ann Adams Holliday, 86, formerly of Lake Greenwood, widow of Robert William Holliday, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
Born in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late James "Jack" W. Adams, Sr., and Margaret Brand Adams. Ann taught Radiology at Brewer School in 1960's during segregation and worked for Self-Regional Medical Center over 30 years. She was a member of Ninety-Six Presbyterian Church and was a former member of Frasier Presbyterian Church where she served in numerous capacities.
Ann spent her adult life always volunteering for several organizations. She was awarded "Volunteer of the Year" from the following: St. Nicholas Speech & Hearing, Meals on Wheels, Greenwood Humane Society and Greenwood Food Bank. She was a part of the Duke Power Retirees and involved with Women's Prison Ministries, Thornwell and Connie Maxwell Children's Home. Since 1946 she has always owned a Collie, German Shepherd, horse, or a stray cat & dog. Ann was very involved with the Collie Dog Association. She was one of the first clients with Greenwood Animal Hospital with Dr. Rogers. Given Ann's love of animals, she wrote an instruction manual on animal care for boarding that Dr. Walden still uses to this day.
Surviving are two sons, Jeff Holliday (Bonnie) of Hodges, SC and Jim Holliday (Stefanie) of Jocassee, SC, a brother, Bill Adams of Greenwood, SC, three grandchildren, numerous nephews and nieces, and one special great granddaughter.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) oversees arrangements.
