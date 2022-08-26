Ann Adams Holliday, 86, formerly of Lake Greenwood, widow of Robert William Holliday, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Born in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late James "Jack" W. Adams, Sr., and Margaret Brand Adams. Ann taught Radiology at Brewer School in 1960's during segregation and worked for Self-Regional Medical Center over 30 years. She was a member of Ninety-Six Presbyterian Church and was a former member of Frasier Presbyterian Church where she served in numerous capacities.