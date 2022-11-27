Ann Faulkner Rhodes Bonnette, 93, resident of Hill and Dale, widow George H. Bonnette, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Abbeville Nursing Home.
Born July 24, 1929, in Greenwood, she was the daughter of L. W. and Elizabeth Nelson Faulkner. A 1947 graduate of Greenwood High School, Ann retired from Self Memorial Hospital after serving many years as a ward secretary. Twice married, she was first married to the late A. Douglas Rhodes.
A faithful member of South Main Street Baptist Church for many years, she was an active member of the Adult 5 Sunday School class and former choir member.
Ann is survived by two daughters, Nancy Rhodes Holladay (William) of Greenwood and Jennie Rhodes Bolger (Tommy Bolger) of Summerton; four grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 am Wednesday at South Main Baptist Church with Dr. Toby Frost and Rev. Andy Roberson officiating.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Scott Holladay, Tommy Bolger, William Holladay, Tommy Holland, Walter Riddick, and Allen Riddick.
Honorary escort will be the Adult 5 Sunday School Class and neighbors of Hill and Dale subdivision.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends 10-11 am Wednesday morning at the Connecting Place in the church.
Memorials may be made to South Main Baptist Church Music Department, Po Box 1093 Greenwood, SC 29649 or to Agape Care, 326 Montague Avenue Greenwood, SC 29649.