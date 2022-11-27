Ann Faulkner Rhodes Bonnette, 93, resident of Hill and Dale, widow George H. Bonnette, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Abbeville Nursing Home.

Born July 24, 1929, in Greenwood, she was the daughter of L. W. and Elizabeth Nelson Faulkner. A 1947 graduate of Greenwood High School, Ann retired from Self Memorial Hospital after serving many years as a ward secretary. Twice married, she was first married to the late A. Douglas Rhodes.

