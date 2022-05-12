CHARLOTTE, NC — Ann Elizabeth Tolbert, 78, of 4009 Craig Avenue, entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 9, 2022 at Atrium Health Mercy Hospital. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Roosevelt Tolbert and the late Mary Martin Tolbert.

She leaves to cherish her memories, two sons, Jeffrey Tolbert of Powdersville, SC, and Reginald Tolbert of Charlotte, NC; two sisters, Martha Coates of Cokesbury, SC, and Helen Fulton of Greenwood, SC; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Services will be 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Zion Temple Seventh Day Adventist, conducted by Pastor John Knight. Burial will follow at the Evening Star Cemetery. Viewing will be from 2-6 p.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.

