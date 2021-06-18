Ann Denise Richie
Ann Denise Richie, 67, of 1510 West Alexander Road, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late James Julian Richie and the late Fannie Mae Holloway Richie. She attended Bibleway Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville, SC, where she was a member of the choir. She preceded in death by a brother, Samuel Earl Richie and a sister, Linda Faye Booker.
She leaves to cherish her memories, three brothers, James W. (Cynthia) Richie of Charlotte, NC, John Thomas Richie and Sherman Lamar Richie, both of Greenwood, SC; four sisters, Daisy Mae Lewis and Elder Elaine (Earnest) Childs, both of Greenwood, SC, Minister Judy (Luther) Rouse of Abbeville, SC, and Nellie Ruth (Darryl) Witt of Greenville, SC; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at The Evening Star Cemetery, conducted by Rev. J.W. Hester. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021 at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. The family is at the home of a sister, Elder Elaine Childs, 107 Ashwood Street, Greenwood, SC. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.