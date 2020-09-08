Anita Kock Wilke, 92, formerly of Foxcroft Drive, widow of Rolf Wilke, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at NHC Healthcare Center.
Anita was born in Kiel, Germany and retired from Hickory Tavern Shirt Plant. She was a member of Greenwood First Assembly of God, which she loved attending when her health allowed. She was an excellent baker and enjoyed gardening and crocheting gifts for family and friends.
Surviving are her daughters, Helen Lewis and her husband, Ronnie, and Helga Maddox, all of Greenwood; grandchildren, Jennifer Detreville and Gregory Lewis and his wife, Tricia; four great-grandchildren, William Detreville, Mary Detreville, Emma Lewis and Landon Lewis.
A private graveside service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Greenwood First Assembly of God, 607 By-Pass 72 NW, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.