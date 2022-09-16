PIEDMONT — Angelique Wideman Blocker, 48, beloved wife of Darin Odell Blocker, of 505 Galveston Street, Piedmont, SC, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Greenville Memorial Hospital. She was born in Greenwood a daughter of Christine Devlin Williams and the late Willie DeVaux. She was a member of Milway Baptist Church. She was the Assistant Director of Nursing at Magnolia Manor and a graduate of Greenwood High School Class of 1993.
Surviving is her devoted husband of the home, her mother, Christine Devlin Williams of Greenwood, SC; two sons, Amari Wideman and Khyree Wideman of the home; six daughters, Tamia Wideman of Atlanta, GA, London Blocker of Chicago, Ill, Ilyana Blocker of Newberry, SC, Sheniya Partlow of Spartanburg, SC, Gussie Blocker of Clarks Hill, SC, Daelyne Blocker of Woodland, TX; three brothers, Willie DeVaux, Christian Wideman (Kymberly), Karlandus Wideman, all of Greenwood; five sisters, Carolyn Elmore(Mitchell), Wyleen Collier (Willie), Lillie Lee, all of Abbeville, SC, and Fonda Settles of Columbia, SC; 3 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Milway Baptist Church, with Rev. Lonnie Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. There will be no public viewing of Mrs. Blocker. The family is at their respective homes. Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Blocker family.
