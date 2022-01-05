Angela Telesa Lockhart, 57, of 303 Bintage Road, entered into eternal rest on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Self Regional Healthcare.

Angela "Angie" was born August 31, 1964 to the late Carrie Mae Brown (Earnest Brown) and Jerry Smith. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and Piedmont Technical College. She was employed as a Surgical Technician at Self Regional Healthcare until her retirement in 2017.

Survivors include her daughters, Rashunda Hill and Liteka Hill, both of Greenwood; a bonus daughter, Saulena Hill of Greenwood; two brothers, Jerry Lockhart and Douglas Lockhart, both of Greenwood; eight grandchildren, three of them reared in the home, Omarion Hill, Jai'kieveous Mann, and Cariya Mann and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be held Friday, January 7, 2022 at Real Life Ministries at 1 p.m., with Reverend Ricky Oliver officiating. The body will be placed in the church at noon. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Public viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 1-5 p.m.

The family is at the home.

Percival-Tompkins Funeral home is assisting the Lockhart family.

