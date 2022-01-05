Angela Telesa Lockhart, 57, of 303 Bintage Road, entered into eternal rest on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Angela "Angie" was born August 31, 1964 to the late Carrie Mae Brown (Earnest Brown) and Jerry Smith. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and Piedmont Technical College. She was employed as a Surgical Technician at Self Regional Healthcare until her retirement in 2017.
Survivors include her daughters, Rashunda Hill and Liteka Hill, both of Greenwood; a bonus daughter, Saulena Hill of Greenwood; two brothers, Jerry Lockhart and Douglas Lockhart, both of Greenwood; eight grandchildren, three of them reared in the home, Omarion Hill, Jai'kieveous Mann, and Cariya Mann and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held Friday, January 7, 2022 at Real Life Ministries at 1 p.m., with Reverend Ricky Oliver officiating. The body will be placed in the church at noon. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Public viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 1-5 p.m.
The family is at the home.
Percival-Tompkins Funeral home is assisting the Lockhart family.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.