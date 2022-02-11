Angela Bernay Sprowl, 55, died Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at her home.

She was a member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived by three children, Brent Williams, Shanina Williams and Hazel Williams, all of Greenwood along with other relatives and friends.

Service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, February 14, 2022 at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, with Bishop Emanuel Spearman officiating. Burial will be in Evening Star Cemetery.

Public viewing will be held on Sunday, February 13, 2022 from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family is at the home, 137 Lessie Dr. (Sterling Ridge).

Parks Funeral Home is assisting the family.

