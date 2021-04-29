David Andrew "Andy" Rogers, 54, resident of Par Place, son of Wayne Irvin and Connie Mosley Rogers, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born October 25, 1966, in Greenwood, he was a 1984 graduate of Greenwood High School and attended Lander University. Formerly employed with Crate & Barrel for over 20 years, working in Atlanta, Dallas, Raleigh and Del Ray Beach, he had moved back home to Greenwood, where he worked for Gindre Copper. Andy traveled the country in his work, and lived many places including Greenville.
A member of Truth Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville, he was currently attending Rice Memorial Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his parents of Greenwood and his paternal grandfather, Joe Rogers of Greenwood; are a brother, Jeffrey Wayne and wife Pam Rogers of Greenwood; a sister, Karen DeVue Ashley and husband Jonathan of Ninety Six; a niece, Hailee DeVue Ashley; a nephew, Granite William Ashley; special friends, Mike and Amy Saggus of Greenwood; and his four-legged friends, Black Jack and Lucy May.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandmother, Virginia Weeks Rogers, and his maternal grandparents, Paul and Blanche Owings Mosley.
A private family graveside service will be conducted at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Alvin Hodges officiating. A memorial service will be conducted at Rice Memorial Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16th, with Rev. Alvin Hodges officiating.
The family is at the home of his parents on Par Place and will receive friends at the church immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646, or to Rice Memorial Baptist Church, 1975 Hwy 72 West, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Rogers family with arrangements.