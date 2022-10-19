EDGEFIELD — Andrew "Pam" Stevens of 752 Highway 378 E was born February 27, 1945 in Edgefield County to the late Joe Stevens and Ellie Cothran Stevens. He was the youngest of twelve children. Early Friday morning, October 14, 2022, at the age of 77, he gently transitioned after declining health at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood, SC.

Pam received his education in the Edgefield County public schools where he was a 1963 graduate of W.E. Parker High School. He joined Willow Spring Baptist Church at an early age where he served faithfully for many years. He married his high school sweetheart, Kathalene "Katt" Butler Stevens who precceded him in death. To this union, one son was born, Bramer Leon Stevens.